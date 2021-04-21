Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives $19.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

FLEX stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,254,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,517. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after buying an additional 352,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Flex by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 129,686 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

