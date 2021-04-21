$66.22 Million in Sales Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to report sales of $66.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.35 million and the lowest is $66.10 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $58.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $273.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $275.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $292.85 million, with estimates ranging from $288.10 million to $298.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,195,330 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.61. 338,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,414. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.36 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

