Tribe Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.93 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Tribe has a market capitalization of $336.41 million and $9.93 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002513 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00067687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00094366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.00657953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.88 or 0.08004736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00048626 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

