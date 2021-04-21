BSCPAD Market Cap Reaches $106.12 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 32% against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.28 or 0.00006065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $106.12 million and approximately $25.34 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00062656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00274817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $549.52 or 0.01017226 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00024281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.49 or 0.00656206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,079.32 or 1.00108092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,391,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

