LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEGIF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

LEGIF stock remained flat at $$137.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.34. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $106.50 and a twelve month high of $149.05.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

