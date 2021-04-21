Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.92 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of MDRX stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.07, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

