Analysts Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Target Price at $2.83

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.96.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TNEYF shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TNEYF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,319. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

