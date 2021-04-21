David B. Weinstock Sells 2,000 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ESNT traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 856,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,068. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The firm had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,528,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $98,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

