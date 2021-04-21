-$0.71 EPS Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to report earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.59). AnaptysBio posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.74).

ANAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000.

NASDAQ ANAB traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.68. 167,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,712. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $620.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

