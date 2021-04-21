Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

ECIFY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. 21,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,330. Electricité de France has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

