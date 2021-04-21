Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

DFH stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.03. 105,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,524. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes stock. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,140,000. Dream Finders Homes accounts for about 6.3% of Magnolia Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Magnolia Group LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Dream Finders Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

