American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was downgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.65. 197,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,131. American River Bankshares has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of American River Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American River Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

