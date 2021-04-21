Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 776 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $212.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

