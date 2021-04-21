PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%.

Shares of PACW traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $42.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

PACW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

