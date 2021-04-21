Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells 3,808 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $426,686.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,527,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,402,453.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,470 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.13, for a total transaction of $992,091.10.

On Friday, April 16th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,779 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $425,590.98.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,582 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $613,573.44.

On Monday, March 29th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,386 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $147,123.90.

On Monday, March 22nd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 74 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $7,936.50.

On Friday, March 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 143 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $15,158.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 11,908 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $1,296,662.12.

On Friday, March 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,714 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $725,380.56.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,043 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $321,675.53.

On Monday, March 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,370 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $678,213.90.

Shares of CRVL stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.03. 66,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,226. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $119.06. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.71.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in CorVel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CorVel in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $28,581,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

