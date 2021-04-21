Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCKIF shares. Barclays lowered shares of Babcock International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

BCKIF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,169. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

