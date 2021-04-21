Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

GNHAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Vifor Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vifor Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of Vifor Pharma stock remained flat at $$141.43 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.30. Vifor Pharma has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $149.99.

Vifor Pharma AG, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used for the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia; Maltofer, an oral iron polymaltose complex for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant woman with iron deficiency; and Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to treat symptomatic anemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD).

