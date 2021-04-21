ICHI Trading Down 23.9% This Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.30 or 0.00020969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $32,237.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00062913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00274997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $551.50 or 0.01023790 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.89 or 0.00651392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,849.61 or 0.99965340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,277 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

