Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.
Husqvarna AB (publ) stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.59. 17,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,329. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. Husqvarna AB has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $30.72.
About Husqvarna AB (publ)
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
