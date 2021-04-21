Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.59. 17,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,329. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. Husqvarna AB has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

