Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $78.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $890.00. The company had a trading volume of 103,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $743.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $754.63. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $488.00 and a one year high of $826.81.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

