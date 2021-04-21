Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.41 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WPRT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.39. 1,280,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,567. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.01 million, a PE ratio of -123.18 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

