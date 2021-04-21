Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives $15.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HMPT shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Point Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

In other Home Point Capital news, CEO William Andrew Newman sold 56,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $685,544.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,429,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Maria N. Fregosi sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,691.52. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 127,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274 over the last 90 days.

Shares of HMPT stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 165,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,556. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $13.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.