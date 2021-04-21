Crowns Trading Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for $23.43 or 0.00043220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crowns has a total market cap of $24.43 million and $3.01 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crowns alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00067582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00094309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.62 or 0.00657978 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00048743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.59 or 0.07364587 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,000 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CWSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.