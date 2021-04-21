Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 609 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 727,074 shares of company stock valued at $241,921,889. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $376.63 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $389.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.21 and a 200 day moving average of $343.61. The company has a market capitalization of $374.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

