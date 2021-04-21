Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. Sells 2,494 Shares

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.06. 856,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,068. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.32.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

