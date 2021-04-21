Insider Selling: Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 5th, Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $382,860.00.
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $107,955.00.
Grubhub stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,756,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,665. Grubhub Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.18 and a 1 year high of $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 0.96.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Grubhub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.
Grubhub Company Profile
Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.
