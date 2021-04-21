Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 114,500 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 114,500 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $1,639,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,855,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,366,535.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. 740,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,526. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.07.
Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
ORCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 85,064 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,595,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 395,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.
About Owl Rock Capital
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
