Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 114,500 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 114,500 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $1,639,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,855,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,366,535.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. 740,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,526. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

ORCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 85,064 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,595,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 395,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

