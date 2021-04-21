CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will report $4.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.57 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $19.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $20.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $21.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

CDW traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.83. 815,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 1-year low of $93.75 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CDW by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

