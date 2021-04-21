Brokerages Anticipate Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.92. Ameren reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameren.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of AEE stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $85.08. 917,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameren (AEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.