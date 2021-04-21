Zacks Investment Research Lowers COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) to Hold

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

CMPS stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.59. 165,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,375. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). Analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.