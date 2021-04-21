CryptoTask (CTASK) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.05 Million

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. CryptoTask has a market cap of $2.05 million and $467,894.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00002408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,570,706 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

