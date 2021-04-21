Monavale Price Tops $948.04 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Monavale coin can now be bought for approximately $948.04 or 0.01752855 BTC on exchanges. Monavale has a market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $948,511.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monavale has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.30 or 0.00479428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 7,843 coins and its circulating supply is 6,732 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

