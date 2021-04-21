Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.70 Per Share

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON ATST traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 957 ($12.50). 211,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 17.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 932.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 895.05. Alliance Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 688 ($8.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 985.45 ($12.87).

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel bought 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09) per share, with a total value of £536.50 ($700.94).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

