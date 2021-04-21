Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Announces Earnings Results

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.43. 1,836,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,461. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $80.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total value of $2,618,818.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $171,378.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,163,745 shares of company stock valued at $85,544,095. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

