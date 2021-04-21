Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:OMC traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,597. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

