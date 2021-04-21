Brokerages Anticipate Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.16. Sun Life Financial reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 424,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,322. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $52.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

