$226.30 Million in Sales Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will post sales of $226.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.00 million to $228.60 million. US Ecology reported sales of $240.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $966.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $962.30 million to $970.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $241.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 107.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in US Ecology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in US Ecology by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

ECOL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,065. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.20.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

