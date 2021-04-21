Ideaology Price Reaches $0.35 (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ideaology has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $578,619.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ideaology

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,385,036 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

