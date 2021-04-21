BOScoin (BOS) Price Tops $0.0052

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. BOScoin has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $2,796.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000150 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.