Uquid Coin (UQC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.54 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $249.30 million and approximately $10.54 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be purchased for $24.93 or 0.00045989 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00067745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00020811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00094844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.38 or 0.00675864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00049362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,955.34 or 0.07296385 BTC.

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

