ATN (ATN) Trading Down 23.9% Over Last Week

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. ATN has a market cap of $988,400.73 and approximately $154,672.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATN coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ATN has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ATN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00068055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00094474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.00 or 0.00674949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00049681 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.47 or 0.07329967 BTC.

About ATN

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official website is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.