$202.70 Million in Sales Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report $202.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $204.00 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $207.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $814.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $803.20 million to $829.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $801.60 million, with estimates ranging from $788.80 million to $821.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

ONB stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $18.93. 545,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,730. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.02. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,985,000 after purchasing an additional 327,933 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,082,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 22.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 132,449 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

