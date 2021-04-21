Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 269.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 727,074 shares of company stock worth $241,921,889. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

NYSE:MA traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $383.02. 85,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275,947. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $380.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

