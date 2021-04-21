Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $80.27 on Wednesday, hitting $891.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,411. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $743.58 and a 200 day moving average of $754.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.37, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $492.00 and a twelve month high of $893.79.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.