Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Trimmed by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $218.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

