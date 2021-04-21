Charles Liang Sells 82,000 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Charles Liang sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $3,129,940.00.

Charles Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Charles Liang sold 10,026 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $402,844.68.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Charles Liang sold 5,774 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $227,149.16.

On Monday, April 5th, Charles Liang sold 60,126 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $2,406,242.52.

On Thursday, April 1st, Charles Liang sold 61,511 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $2,414,921.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. 164,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,506. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $830.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 474.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

