Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $322,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,892 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 438,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,896,133. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $214.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

