BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

In related news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,402.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,867,882 shares of company stock valued at $111,355,268 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $1,714,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $1,593,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $5,883,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 46,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIGC stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.83. 1,076,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,347. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.55. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

