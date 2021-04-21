Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth about $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,584. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

