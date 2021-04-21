$143.80 Million in Sales Expected for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will post sales of $143.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.12 million and the highest is $145.09 million. QTS Realty Trust reported sales of $126.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year sales of $606.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.21 million to $610.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $683.43 million, with estimates ranging from $670.23 million to $704.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,921 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.6% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 594,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,441,000 after purchasing an additional 121,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:QTS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.89. The company had a trading volume of 939,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,501. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.27 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.